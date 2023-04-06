Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf chairman Imran Khan has claimed that despite the apex court ruling on the Punjab elections, the sitting rul­ers would not conduct the provincial elections.

“PDM was very afraid of it’s defeat,” he said this during the celebra­tions of the apex court decision at his Zaman Park residence here yesterday night.

The party’s celebra­tions took place after teravee prayers at more than 75 designated plac­es across the country.

Imran Khan praised the court ruling and said, the Supreme Court stands with the Constitution and has rejected the doctrine of necessity, which was implemented by ignoring the rule of law. This was undoubtedly a big step towards real freedom, Khan added. Khan urged his party workers to get ready to go out on the streets for peaceful protest in support and protection of the judiciary which upholds the Constitution, he added.