QUETTA - Balochistan Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Mohammad Ishaq Jamali on Wednesday said that players would create history through their perfor­mance in the upcoming ‘34th National Games’.

“After eighteen years, these competitions are be­ing held in Balochistan, God willing, they will be remembered,” He made these remarks during his visit to Ayub Sports Complex along with a high-lev­el delegation of the ‘Pakistan Olympic Association’.

Secretary noted that the ‘34th National Games’ would be starting on May 15 in the provincial capital. He assured the ‘Olympic Association’ that the series of events would be held as per sched­ule, for which the team of relevant departments was working day and night. Director General (DG) Sports Dura Baloch on the occasion said, “There is no lack of talent among the players of Balochistan.”