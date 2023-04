Share:

A drone fell in fields in Jalalpur village of Sheikhupura's Sharaqpur tehsil.

Sharqpur police SHO Sardar Khurram Shahzad Dogar said the drone fell on the land of National Highways Authority on the side of Lahore-Karachi Motorway.

He said the drone was on a training flight. Officials of a security agency reached the spot and seized the drone.