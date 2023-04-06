Share:

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind with thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-four, Quetta nine, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twelve and Murree six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Leh, Anantnag and Baramulla while dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian eight degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen, Leh minus two, Pulwama and Baramulla seven degree centigrade.