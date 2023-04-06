Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabi­net has approved Technical Supplementary Grants for Ministry of Housing and Works and Intelligence Bureau.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Co­ordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs 299.997 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for repair and mainte­nance of public buildings. The ECC also approved Supplemen­tary Grant of Rs 87.164 million in favour of Intelligence Bureau for payment of taxes and duties.

Ministry of Commerce submit­ted a summary on amendments in the Import Policy Order-2022 with regards to import of live animals and animal products in line with the revised condi­tions/guidelines by the World Organisation of Animal Health (WOAH) on animals (Cattle) trade. The ECC after discussion approved the proposed amend­ments in the relevant clauses of IPO-2022. The ECC after dis­cussion deferred a summary of Ministry of Commerce regard­ing Amendment in IPO-2022 pertaining to used Auto Lube Oil and a summary of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, seeking ap­proval of NTC’s budget for finan­cial year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Pro­duction Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Min­ister of State for Finance and Rev­enue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minis­ter of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Co­ordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Federal Secretaries and other senior offi­cers attended the meeting.