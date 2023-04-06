Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a code of conduct for the upcoming Punjab elections in consultation with political parties.

The code of conduct aimed to ensure a fair and peaceful electoral process in the province.

According to the code of conduct, political parties were prohibited from speaking against the judiciary and the forces of Pakistan.

Any form of ridicule against the election commission was also strictly prohibited, and cooperation with law enforcement agencies on polling day was mandatory.

Bribing candidates against contesting elections is prohibited, and it was mandatory to provide at least five per cent representation to women from general seats.

The code of conduct also required candidates to open a special account for election expenses, and the display of weapons in meetings and processions was prohibited.

The code of conduct prohibits ministers, including the President and Prime Minister, from participating in election campaign.

Banners, posters, and panaflexes of only the election commission's approved size may be used, and no one was allowed to remove banners of opposing political parties.

Permission from the administration was required before conducting rallies, and the announcement of development projects was prohibited after the election schedule was issued.

The code of conduct also prohibited election campaigns within 400 meters of the polling station on polling day, and political parties' flags or banners were not allowed inside the polling station.