LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry once again offered an olive branch to the government and said that in­stead of clashing with the apex court, they should initiate dia­logue to pay ways for national election. In a statement on Wednesday, PTI Senior Vice President termed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) de­cision of notifying the Punjab polls date and Pun­jab caretaker government’s assurance of imple­mentation of the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision steps in the right direction. Fawad Chaudhry said that it was high time they should initiate discus­sions to ensure holding of national elections. He urged that the ruling parties should not tread on the confrontation path with the apex court. He said that economic problems necessitated the need to de-escalate the political temperature and to ensure polls in the country so as to put an end to the prevailing uncertain situation in the country. Reacting to the ECP’s decision, PTI Cen­tral Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that the ECP eventually realized that its order of March 22 to postpone the elections till October 8 was unconstitutional and illegal. He said that the electoral watchdog issued new polls in the light of the apex court’s order, adding there would be no partiality and the SC would implement the constitution pertaining to the elections.