ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is trying to ar­range foreign exchange for all the intending pilgrims who want to per­form Hajj through a regular scheme this year. According to official sourc­es, the religious affairs ministry had urged the finance ministry to go the extra mile and provide foreign ex­change for all the aspirant pilgrims. Due to this reason, the religious af­fairs ministry had postponed the Hajj balloting which was to be held on April 5, they maintained. They said the ministry was expecting maximum participation of overseas Pakistanis in the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme but it could not yield the desired results as only a few thousand people had ap­plied for Hajj through this scheme.

They also said there were some difficulties in transferring funds from the world over in foreign cur­rency, otherwise, the ratio of Hajj applicants would have significantly increased. They expressed their fear that if the foreign exchange could not be arranged, the min­istry had to surrender the rest of Hajj quota to the Saudi government. They said the finance ministry had assured all out support to the reli­gious ministry into the matter