ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rebuked British Home Secretary Suella Braverman for presenting a ‘misleading picture’ about Pakistani men.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch objected to the ‘discriminatory and xenophobic’ comments made by British Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Braver­man had claimed that British-Paki­stani men “hold cultural values at odds with British values.” She made the comments during an interview about strategies to combat child sex­ual assault. Reacting to the statement at a weekly news briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the remarks paint­ed a highly misleading picture signal­ing the intent to target and treat Brit­ish Pakistanis differently, adding that the UK home secretary had “errone­ously branded criminal behaviour of some individuals as a representation of the entire community.”

Suella Braverman had comment­ed about “the predominance of Brit­ish-Pakistani males who hold cultur­al values totally at odds with British values.” “(British-Pakistani men) see women in a demeaned, illegit­imate way, and pursue an outdated and frankly heinous approach to the way we behave,” she remarked af­ter learning that a Home Office re­port in 2020 found that the majority of child sexual abuse gangs are made up of white men under the age of 30.

The reports also underscored that there was not enough evidence to suggest members of grooming gangs were disproportionately more likely to be Asian or black.

In response, Braverman quoted re­ports from Rotherham, which was rocked by a child sexual exploitation scandal in which five British-Pakistani men were convicted of grooming, rap­ing and exploiting young girls. She cit­ed another report from 2015 penned by Dame Louise Casey CB, which iron­ically noted how the British-Pakistani community had been “harmed by as­sociation” in the scandal.

The FO spokesperson criticised Braverman for failing to take note of the systemic racism and Ghettoi­sation of communities. “The home secretary omits to recognise the tre­mendous cultural, economic and po­litical contributions that British Pa­kistanis continue to make in British society,” Baloch said. Coming to the regional situation, she urged India to curb the rising tide of Islamopho­bic and hateful acts against Muslims. Baloch expressed deep concern over alarming rise in violence against Muslims in India, after latest such acts in eight states of the country.

She called on India to take demon­strable steps for protection of Mus­lims enabling them to practice their faith and hold accountable those re­sponsible for such hateful acts. She reiterated Pakistan’s concern about well-being of Kashmiri leaders and human rights defenders incarcerated in India and Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impressed upon In­dia to end suppression of journalists and human rights defenders.