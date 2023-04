Share:

Four Multan-based cloth merchants have been going missing in Shikarpur area of Sindh, Dunya News reported.

According to the family sources, the four traders, who are residents of Tibba Sultanpur, had gone to Shikarpur on a business tour to sell their cloth.

As the victims reached the Kacha area, they were abducted by unknown people.

Meanwhile, security forces retrieved a man and his son from the clutches of some robbers in Kandhkot area of Sindh.