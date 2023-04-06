Share:

Only 25% of the Australian art in the National Gallery of Australia’s collection is created by women, which is a much better representation than the global average. Globally, approximately 90% of significant art collections are made up of pieces created by men. Interestingly, the most expensive work of art by a woman, Jimson Weed/White Flower No.1 by Georgia O’Keeffe, does not even appear on the list of the top 100 most expensive works of art ever sold.

The reasons behind the lower value placed on women’s art are complex. Some economists suggest that women have had fewer opportunities to excel in the art world due to the heavier weight of child-rearing and other home responsibilities. Others have cited the perceived “quality” of women’s art as a factor. For example, in 2013, German artist Georg Baselitz made the controversial statement that “women don’t paint very well.”

Historically, male artists have had more opportunities to pursue their artistic careers and achieve fame, which has contributed to their work being valued higher. However, efforts to address gender disparities in the art world are ongoing, with movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp drawing attention to issues of inequality and discrimination. It is important to continue working towards a more equitable representation of all artists in the art world.

