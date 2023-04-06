Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs214,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,142 to Rs186,042 from Rs183,900, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs170,539 from Rs168,575. The price of per tola and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs2,450 and Rs2,100.48, respectively. The price of gold in the international market rose by $41 to $2,023 against its sale at $1,982, the association reported.