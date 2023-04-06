Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs Mur­taza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that despite facing dif­ficult economic chal­lenges, the incumbent government provided free flour to deserv­ing families under the Ramazan Package.

Responding to a calling attention no­tice regarding inci­dents of loss of pre­cious human lives during flour distribu­tion in the country, he said the government, in line with direc­tives of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts to execute the initiative of free flour distribution without hurting the self-re­spect of any citizen. Abbasi said that the prime minister him­self visited the flour distribution points established across the country to review the arrangements made by the govern­ment to alleviate the financial sufferings of the common man.

“The government is taking all possible measures to reduce the difficulties of poor people during the holy month of Ramazan,” he added. Abbasi said the government was well aware of the dif­ficulties being faced by the masses due to high inflation and fully determined to provide maximum relief to them through various initiatives.

Commenting on the price-checking mecha­nism in the federal capital, he said the dis­trict administration was regularly check­ing the price across the city. “No one will be allowed to over­charge,” he assured. Member of National Assembly Aliya Kam­ran complained that people of the country were facing high infla­tion and there was no mechanism to check the overpricing.

She asked the gov­ernment to take steps to overcome the diffi­culties being faced by the people in Rama­zan.

Whereas, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suggested snap-checking by the dis­trict administration to check the price of ed­ible items in the month of Ramazan.

The minister noted that it was an inter­national practice to decrease the prices of edible items before any festival, but it was unfortunate in Paki­stan some elements remained indulged in making an extra buck.