Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Energy En­gineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that the coalition govern­ment wanted to hold gen­eral elections after com­pleting the most important task of census and delimi­tation. Without completion of the task of census and delimitation, the election results could not be made transparent, he expressed his fear while talking to a private television channel. Organizing elections with old data of population or census, would create many issues for political parties and ECP, he added. The minister said that the in­cumbent government is engaged in collecting data of the population through the census. He said secu­rity has been deployed to various parts to finish the process of the census. The Election Commission of Pakistan would have the requirement of security for polling stations and a heavy amount to bear the responsibility of the next elections in the country, he said. In October, he said the government would pro­vide all required security and finance to ECP to ar­range polling in Pakistan. Commenting on the court decision over the elections, he said that all the politi­cal partners would discuss the issue of early elections at the forum of parliament. Khurram Dastagir said that coalition partners had ex­pressed reservations over the court verdict regard­ing elections. He said that a larger bench could help resolve the issue being faced by the political par­ties about elections. He suggested that next elec­tions could be conducted in October and the people of four provinces could elect their representatives in a befitting manner. He hoped that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would win the next elections with thump­ing majority.