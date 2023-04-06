Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought details of rules about provision of security to former prime ministers of the country.

IHC’s Chief Justice issued the order while hearing a petition filed by former premier Imran Khan seeking security following an alleged threatening statement by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Barrister Salman Safdar represented Mr Khan while additional attorney general and a representative of the Ministry of Interior also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the chief justice inquired about the details of security being provided to the PTI chairman, saying he will issue the order after reviewing the rules.

At one point, the additional attorney general said section 17 was relevant to provision of security to the former premiers. He said the federal government has provided a bullet-proof vehicle to Mr Khan, adding that after the 18the amendment it was the jurisdiction of the provincial governments to provide security in their provinces.

The Ministry of Interior’s representative that a notification regarding the security was yet to be issued. He said the federal government was responsible for providing security only in the limits of Islamabad.

CJ Farooq remarked Imran Khan should be provided with due security as per his status, directing the government officials to submit details about rules and regulations in this regard.