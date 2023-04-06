ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition against the life-threats after the statement of Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of Khan’s petition filed by him following the “threatening” remarks made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Previously, the IHC bench had issued the notices directing the respondents to submit a reply in this matter related to the security of Chairman PTI.
In this petition, Khan cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad, SSP operations Islamabad, Chief Commissioner ICT and Deputy Commissioner ICT as respondents.
Khan stated that the instant petition is filed to seek indulgence of this court against illegal and unlawful action plan by the respondents on the behest of the incumbent Federal interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in abetment with others.
He informed the court that it came to the knowledge of the petitioner that the incumbent Federal Interior Minister, has extended direct threats to the petitioner during an interview widely circulated on main stream and social media.
His counsel stated in the petition that it is no secret that the incumbent PDM government is hell bent to sort out the petitioner on every cost. Needless to mention that the petitioner has been attacked during the peaceful long march at Wazirabad where he sustained grave bullet injures.