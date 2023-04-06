Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in Chairman Pakistan Tehr­ik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition against the life-threats after the statement of Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of Khan’s petition filed by him following the “threatening” re­marks made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah. Previously, the IHC bench had issued the notices directing the respondents to submit a reply in this matter related to the security of Chairman PTI.

In this petition, Khan cited Federation of Paki­stan through Secretary Ministry of Interior, In­spector General (IG) Police Islamabad, SSP oper­ations Islamabad, Chief Commissioner ICT and Deputy Commissioner ICT as respondents.

Khan stated that the instant petition is filed to seek indulgence of this court against illegal and unlawful action plan by the respondents on the behest of the incumbent Federal interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in abetment with others.

He informed the court that it came to the knowl­edge of the petitioner that the incumbent Feder­al Interior Minister, has extended direct threats to the petitioner during an interview widely circulat­ed on main stream and social media.

His counsel stated in the petition that it is no secret that the incumbent PDM government is hell bent to sort out the petitioner on every cost. Needless to mention that the petitioner has been attacked during the peaceful long march at Wa­zirabad where he sustained grave bullet injures.