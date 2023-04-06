Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was trying to damage the dem­ocratic system of the country as his main moto was to distract the public from the right path.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Imran Khan had given a protest call so that the system could be brought to a standstill, adding that the law enforce­ment departments would intervene to prevent any violation in that regard.

No one would be allowed to dis­rupt peace and security in the coun­try, he warned. In reply to a question about talks with the PTI, he said Im­ran Khan was not willing to hold dia­logue with the coalition government.

He categorically stated that the country’s economic and security situation didn’t render any plausible justification to hold elections at this point in time. He said all the coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party had agreed unanimously to hold elections in October.