Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan vowed on Thursday to deliver if voted back into power again.

Expressing his thoughts during the Iftar dinner along with the PTI workers, the deposed premier said, "There exist two paths. One is to glory and another is of destruction. We ask Allah for the path to glory, but we head to the path of destruction".

On Wednesday, in connection with the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict over holding elections on May 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the apex court stood up for the constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity.

Recounting the significance of actual freedom, Mr Khan said, "One has to strive hard in a bid to gain actual freedom as it cannot be plated."