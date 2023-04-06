Share:

Given the ongoing inflationary crisis in the country, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a policy rate hike by 100 basis points (bps) to 21 percent. This is the highest ever level that has been recorded, but this was expected to considering that inflation in March 2023 rose further to 35.4 percent, and is expected to remain high in the near term and the hope is that the rate hike will help with anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability.

Reports suggest that there are early indications of inflation expectations plateauing, albeit at an elevated level. Also, the current account deficit has narrowed considerably, more than previously anticipated, mainly on the back of sizable import containment. However, the overall balance of payments position continues to remain under stress, with foreign exchange reserves still at low levels.

The business community has not responded well to this hike as the prevailing sentiment is that this strategy does not really work when it comes to controlling inflation and that this is a governance and regulatory failure on part of the government. The argument is that the interest rate has risen by 1123bps in the last 14 months, but the impact on reigning in inflation has been negligible and has only contributed to the slowing down of the economy. This move will also not buffer the value of the rupee due to the politically turbulent climate, and it will raise the cost of borrowing for the formal sector already suffering from low capacity utilisation due to an import crunch. In relation to this, it is important to point out that both the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have announced growth projections between 0.4 and 0.6 percent for FY23.

It appears very likely that this hike has been announced to unlock the $6.5 billion IMF tranche. Considering how dire the situation is, and how the review of the IMF programme has been stalled for the past several months, the government’s sole focus seems to be on wrapping up this process as the funds will be critical for rebuilding foreign exchange reserve buffers.