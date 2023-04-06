Share:

Sindh Former Governor Imran Ismail, announced on Thursday that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, would be visiting Sindh after the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in his statement also discussed the current crisis in the country.

According to Mr Ismail, the Supreme Court had set May 14 as the date for the Punjab elections, but today 42 people in the assembly rejected this decision.

He accused Maryam Nawaz of trying to get her uncle disqualified and said that the PTI was ready to take to the streets if the need arises.

Mr Ismail also mentioned that the court asked both sides to meet and that the PTI was ready for talks.

He criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for buying judges in the past and praised the judges for remaining steadfast in the face of harsh criticism from PDM in Punjab election case.

In addition, Mr Ismail accused Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of being involved in breaking the constitution on the day of his father's martyrdom.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had a history of fighting martial law and accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of always jumping from a sinking boat.