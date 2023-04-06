Share:

The Israeli army set off raid sirens Wednesday in settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip following reports of rockets launching from the enclave, according to officials.

The army said two projectiles were fired from Gaza late Wednesday.

It added, however, that one failed to cross into Israel and the other landed in an open area near the fence with Gaza.

There were no reports of property damage or human injuries.

The development came as Israeli forces stormed the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers.

Israeli warplanes struck Gaza early Wednesday in what it said was a response to at least 10 rockets launched from Gaza.

The Israeli police detained around 350 worshippers from inside the flashpoint site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex amid rising tensions with Palestinians.