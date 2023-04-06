Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Minister for excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Manzoor afridi, emphasized the need to modernize the government machinery to meet contemporary requirements.

During a meeting with the new excise secretary, ehsanullah, the minister discussed the challenges faced by the department and emphasized the importance of its visible performance and role in serving the public. according to Manzoor afridi, the litmus test for the importance of any government department is whether its efficiency and effectiveness are visible to the public. he directed that if all concerned excise Department officials pay full attention to achieving 100% of their set targets, this department will gain public recognition and popularity on the one hand, and the province’s revenue will increase significantly on the other.

He stated that the excise Department’s importance in terms of vehicle registration, property taxation, and anti-narcotics is above board at both the provincial and national levels and that if the authorities ensure the achievement of their goals, then only this department will be sufficient to contribute to the province’s revenue and economic stability. The secretary excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control assured that the minister’s instructions would be properly implemented and that all targets would be met.