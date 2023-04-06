Share:

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar has again demanded of constituting full court bench to resolve the matters pertaining to holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Briefing the foreign media on the Supreme Court's verdict and the government's stance on it in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the solution to the prevailing constitutional, political and legal complications is to hold elections once and same time in the entire country to ensure transparency and fairness.

The Minister said if the elections are held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in compliance with the court's orders and again in October after completion of constitutional term of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, it will create another constitutional and political crisis.