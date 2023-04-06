Share:

29th death anniversary of the legendary Qawwal Ghulam Fareed Sabri was observed on April 05.

Ghulam Fareed Sabri, who received his early music education from his father Ustad Inayat Sen Sabri, started his musical journey at the age of 11 and soon became a renowned name in the world of Qawwali.

Along with his younger brother, Ghulam Farid Sabri, he dominated the Qawwali scene in the 70s and 80s. He recorded his first Qawwali in 1958 and his rendition of 'Tajdar Haram' in 1975 became an instant hit and sustained their fame for years.

Their audio cassettes sold like hotcakes, and the duo also recorded Qawwalis for films like Ishq Habib, Chand Sooraj, Ilzaam, Bin Badal Barsat, and Sachai.

Ghulam Fareed Sabri's voice mesmerized listeners not just in Pakistan, but across the globe.

He passed away on April 5, 1994, after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a rich legacy of music that continues to inspire and move people even today.