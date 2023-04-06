Share:

LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prin­cipal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said on Wednesday that creating awareness on breast cancer through international tour­ism was a good omen.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that fundraising for the great cause from this platform would undoubtedly help save lives of poor women suffering from breast cancer. He said that the inter­national delegation traveled from the UK through eleven countries by road and reached here at the La­hore General Hospital (LGH).

He said that Allah Almighty would reward those who come out with this great humanitarian mission in this holy month of Ramazan, as they had much love and concern for their motherland even living abroad.

Dr. Saeed Ahmad from the UK said that for the purpose of fundraising for breast cancer and special chil­dren was to provide modern facili­ties to patients and acquaint local doctors about modern research and treatment. He said that 65 years ago, Begum Naheed Sikandar Mirza from Iran laid the foundation of Da­rul Falah which was now known as the LGH and we had started fund­raising from the same institution in Pakistan.

The PGMI principal said that over­seas Pakistanis always stood with us to help Pakistani community for any social cause. He along with his faculty members announced to con­tribute for fundraising and wished the Caravan a big success.

Talking about tourism, Professor Al-Fareed and other doctors from abroad said that there was no other sector suitable for the promotion of the soft image of the dear mother­land than tourism. They added that there was no doubt that nature has blessed this land with all blessings and privileges. He pointed out that Pakistan is blessed with high moun­tains, sea, desert and vast plain area. Similarly ancient monuments like Mohenjo Daro, Harappa this re­gion has four seasons, he said.

He suggested the government should sponsor four or five students annually from different countries and invite them to Pakistan and give them the status of state guest to visit across the country so that they could become our ambassadors and re­turn to their countries with positive face of Pakistan. He claimed that this platform would be perfect approach to bring improvement, especially in the medical field which was also the need of the hour.

Dr. Saeed Ahmed and Dr. Saleem from the UK, Dr. Fareed Ahmed and Dr. Naveed Ahmed from Canada are included in the delegation, while LGH MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Pro­fessor Faheem Afzal, Dr. Noreen Rohi, Nursing Superintendent Mrs. Maimona Sattar, Dr. Irfan, Dr. Sonia Ayub and Senior doctors including Malik, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Nadia Ar­shad welcomed this delegation.