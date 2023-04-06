Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued challans to 143 shopkeepers and citizen and imposed Rs 3.9 million fine on them for litter­ing the streets and roads in March 2023. Accord­ing to a spokesman for the LWMC, the company was striving to provide the best possible cleaning facilities to citizens of Lahore, and Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has issued instructions to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

The LWMC CEO stated that the enforcement teams were active in the field round-the-clock. In March, these teams completed inspections of more than 12,700 places. As many as 1,814 chal­lans were issued for littering, illegal dumping and setting garbage on fire.