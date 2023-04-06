Share:

Despite the initial announcement that the digital census would close on April 4th, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has now extended the deadline, which is a positive development to ensure that comprehensive coverage is achieved. This is Pakistan’s first digital census and has faced some challenges, including issues with geo-tagging, data entry, and self-registration. In addition, concerns have been raised about the inclusivity of the language used in the questionnaire, which has been brought to the attention of the government.

While the previous census was conducted in 2017, the current activity is more critical, and significant resources and time have been dedicated to its execution. The hope is that the issues encountered during the last census will not be repeated this time and that the inclusion of all groups will be ensured. Geotagging is a measure aimed at reducing errors to a certain extent.

The new deadline, April 10th, will ensure that field operations are completed, particularly in areas such as Karachi where many districts are yet to be enumerated. Despite a good chunk of the population having already been counted, the controversy surrounding the census remains. MQM has raised concerns about the logistics of the census, complaining that many housing units remain uncounted, leading to inaccuracies in the population count.

National policies, constituencies, and government programs are all designed based on the results of a national census. As a result, adequate time, detail, logistics, and resources should be allocated to ensure that the process is given the appropriate attention. Therefore, the extension of the deadline is commendable, but it is crucial that stakeholders’ concerns are addressed effectively within the given timeframe. Pakistan is a diverse and heterogeneous country, which explains why the census is taking a significant amount of time and energy, as anticipated.