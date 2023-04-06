Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez was named in the list of renowned men and women cricketers, awarded with honorary life membership by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Hafeez expressed his gratitude to MCC for awarding him with honorary membership and acknowledging his services for the sport.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to @MCCOfficial honouring life membership acknowledging my services to this beautiful game of cricket. Looking forward to meet new friends & add value as member of MCC,” wrote Hafeez. Besides Hafeez, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and five Indian players including legendary skipper MS Dhoni were also acknowledged by the MCC.