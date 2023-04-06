Share:

PESHAWAR - Abdul Haleem Qasuria, caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has stated that focusing on agriculture and livestock will have a positive impact on the country’s economy and will play an important role in eliminating unemployment and creating job opportunities.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in his office Civil Secretariat, Peshawar, about the Agriculture. The development projects were thoroughly briefed to the caretaker minister. A detailed briefing on the restoration of the cooperative bank, the establishment of a handicrafts centre, and other important projects was provided.