ISLAMABAD - Though the top election body has issued polls schedule for Punjab Assembly, lawmakers in the National Assembly have taken exception to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial's verdict regarding announcing schedule of elections in the province. The lawmakers, commenting on the verdict, remarked, the Chief Justice should be given charge of all government institutions to take decisions at his will. Speaking on point of order, Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed said that the apex verdict would never be remembered in the history in good words. He said that the decision on appeal against delay in elections should have been heard by full court bench of the Supreme Court. He also came down hard on PTI Chairman Imran Khan by using some non-parliamentary words which were expunged by the chair. He said that he time and again told Imran Khan that the then Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was doing corruption through Farah Gogi but the PTI Chairman was annoyed with him. The opposition leader said that Imran Khan was a ‘Fitna’ who also ordered dissolution of two provincial assemblies plunging the country into political crisis. Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdus Shakoor questioned, what is the use of ECP if the apex court executes authority of ECP.
