ISLAMABAD - Though the top election body has issued polls sched­ule for Punjab Assembly, lawmakers in the National Assembly have taken excep­tion to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial's verdict regard­ing announcing schedule of elections in the province. The lawmakers, commenting on the verdict, remarked, the Chief Justice should be given charge of all government in­stitutions to take decisions at his will. Speaking on point of order, Leader of the Oppo­sition Raja Riaz Ahmed said that the apex verdict would never be remembered in the history in good words. He said that the decision on ap­peal against delay in elections should have been heard by full court bench of the Supreme Court. He also came down hard on PTI Chairman Imran Khan by using some non-par­liamentary words which were expunged by the chair. He said that he time and again told Imran Khan that the then Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was doing corruption through Farah Gogi but the PTI Chair­man was annoyed with him. The opposition leader said that Imran Khan was a ‘Fitna’ who also ordered dissolution of two provincial assemblies plunging the country into po­litical crisis. Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdus Shakoor ques­tioned, what is the use of ECP if the apex court executes au­thority of ECP.