MOhMAND - According to the Mohmand Contractors’ association, Rs 4.56 billion in funds were transferred to the province as a result of tribal contractors’ efforts, but the secretary of Finance is refusing to pay the contractors. haji Lal Badshah, president of the Mohmand Contractors’ Association (MCA), Farooq Khan, Meenadar Khan, Muhammad Khan, ali haider, and others expressed these views at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Mohmand Press Club. They claimed that the tribal contractors’ efforts resulted in a massive transfer of Rs 4.56 billion to the provincial exchequer, but that the Secretary of Finance is now putting a stop to payments to contractors.

They claimed that instead of developing backward areas in merged tribal districts, all ongoing projects had been halted. haji Lal Badshah, the president of the association, lamented that a large sum of money had become stuck, while the workers demanded daily payments from the contractors. He added that the funds were transferred from the federal government to the province due to the tireless efforts of the tribal district contractors, but the Finance secretary is acting lazily instead of paying. Instead of telling, the funds are still closed, and the secretary of Finance wants to pay a percentage of the said fund in the new plan rather than giving it in previous payments.

They pleaded with the Chief Minister and Governor to take notice, and they demanded that the local government be dissolved so that the contractors, who had invested heavily for a long time, could take care of themselves. They also stated that the Finance Secretary is working hard to prevent the upcoming release of the $5 billion funds through such practices. The contractors’ association threatened to stage a protest sit-in in front of the provincial Finance Department if payments were not cleared.