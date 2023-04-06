Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has advised the coalition govt to avoid a ‘clash’ with the judiciary.

Ministers including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have been opposing the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

According to the inside story of the coalition partners’ meeting headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday, MQM-P opposed confronting the Supreme Court.

“We should not take any step that creates ‘clash’ with the apex court,” MQM-P ministers were quoted as saying during the meeting.

“MQM-P is advising not to confront but not telling the way out,” PDM leaders said as per sources and added there may be differences of opinion on the matter but MQM-P is a coalition party.

The sources also revealed that MQM-P is in contact with former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier on Wednesday it emerged that the federal government decided to submit reference against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and two other Supreme Court (SC) judges, the three-member bench which nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone Punjab elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting of leaders of all coalition parties, chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.