HYDERABAD-Muttahida Qaumi Movement convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that his party opposes imposition of martial law or emergency and believes if there is any provision for emergency in the constitution then it should be used only as a last resort.

Though the role of establishment over the past 75 years had also not led to stability in the country but it would also not be advisable to say that it had vitiated the atmosphere, said Mr Siddiqui at ‘Imdadi programme’ organised by Khidmat-i-Khalq Foundation (KKF) at KKF medical complex.

He said that politics had entered the blind alley and was apparently heading for dead-end. “The situation would not have come to such a pass if politics, state and judiciary had played their role,” he said.

He said that MQM stood for participatory democracy. If census was not held transparently it would not be accepted, he said.

He said that urban centres had always been undercounted. The malpractice had started in 1972 and continued since then. The census had been rigged previously but if it had been rigged again urban centres would not accept its results, he warned.

Mr Siddiqui said that MQM did not want that its people were over-counted or others were undercounted. “It is state’s job to count every single soul,” he said.

He said that politicising the census was an attack on the country’s integrity. Expedient politics on the issue would be tantamount to disloyalty with the community. “We will not accept the result that doesn’t reflect true numbers of the cities’ residents,” he said.

He said in reply to a question that MQM had always signed charters only for saving democracy. Hence, the charter signed with opposition parties last year also did not speak of any specific individual, he said. He said that MQM had always joined (a new) government when it felt democracy was at stake. “We not only saved the government but also democracy. We joined government at a stage when non-cooperation would have undermined the democracy,” he said.

Mr Siddiqui said that the charter signed with PDM was implemented but the progress on it was painfully slow. National Assembly had approved a university and it would be established soon, he said.

He said that it was observed that apex court judges were giving decisions against each other. Institutions were up against each other and in fact institutions were demonstrating their ‘power’ while overstepping their defined limits, he said.