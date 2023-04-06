Share:

NAWABSHAH (Staff Reporter): National disability forum (NDF) Pakistan with the collaboration of Peace and Justice Network held a District Dialogue on the rights of Transgender. On this occasion NDF head Abid Lashari, Transgender Asif Ali, Additional Director Social Welfare Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Population Welfare Department Riaz Hussain Shar, Deputy Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Shehzado Jaskani, Focal Person Human Rights Department Mazhar Mallah and others said that Transgender was a poor class who are deprived of basic rights. They said that none of the organizations helped them during the flood response in 2022, which was also badly affected by the last flood. However, data should be collected and given special attention in emergency situations.

Speaking on the occasion, social activists Tariq Hussain Channar, Lal Chand, Yaseen Khaskheli, Shahzad Khaskheli, Ijaz Keerio, Waris Noonari and others said that Transgender are human beings, who have the same rights to enjoy equal basis. We should provide an enabling environment so that they can play their role in all spheres of life.