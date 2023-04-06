ISLAMABAD - Following the apex court order to conduct Punjab Assembly elections on May 14, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday issued notified the elections schedule of the provincial assembly.
According to the new schedule available with this newspaper, polling for elections in Punjab will be held on May 14, 2023. The last date for filing an appeal against the decision of the Returning Officer regarding the nomination papers will be April 10.
“The ECP hereby recalls its notification of even number dated March 22, 2023 and in partial modification to this commission’s notification of March 8, 2023 hereby revises following stages of election programme for the conduct of general elections to the provincial assembly of Punjab,” read the notification. The election tribunal will decide on the appeals by April 17, and the last date for publishing the new list of candidates will be April 18. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be April 19 and election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on April 20.
It may be mentioned here that the federal government has already rejected the apex court decision. The ruling party is also in consultation with legal experts on it, as the government demanded full bench to review the case. The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan had fixed May 14 for the Punjab elections. The ECP earlier had delayed the provincial assembly elections for more than five months, citing the financial constraints and security situation in the country.