Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his concerns about the possible state of emergency in the country.

He blamed everyone for bringing the country to this state.

Speaking at an event in Karachi on Thursday, MQM-P chief said that the country's quota system was 50 years old and needed to be updated.

He also stated that Pakistan had both democracy and a feudal system, but the feudal system had failed.

He insisted that the country needed unity to save itself from oppression.

Mr Siddiqui expressed reservations regarding the census, saying that the population of Sindh was decreasing in the census.

He questioned the justification of the government's existence if it could not conduct a census properly.

Moreover, the judiciary also came under fire as Mr Siddiqui stated that Pakistan needed 'insaf' (justice) and not Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).