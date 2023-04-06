Share:

HELSINKI-Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who lost a general election at the weekend, said Wednesday that she would step down as Social Democratic Party leader and dismissed notions of any international postings.

“I have come to the conclusion that I will not seek to continue as Social Democratic Party (SDP) leader at the forthcoming party conference in September,” Marin told reporters in Helsinki. The 37-year-old said she would continue as a lawmaker, despite speculation that she could be in the running for a top job at an international agency.

“I have not been offered any international posts. I will continue my work as a member of parliament,” Marin said.