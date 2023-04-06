Share:

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan raised concerns about the plight of the poor in Pakistan, saying they cannot afford necessities like flour.

Speaking during a National Assembly session on Thursday, he also questioned how former Prime Minister Imran Khan acquired 300 kanal land.

Mr Khan stressed the need for accountability to be applied across the board, and called for an audit of Supreme Court judges.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court was the only institution that was not audited by the PAC.

He further requested the chief justice to provide clarity on the law under which the Supreme Court was not being audited. He also questioned the legality of the increase in salaries and the allocation of plots to SC officers.

He accused the court of issuing injunctions on corruption cases exposed by the Public Accounts Committee.

He also criticized political leaders for potentially harming federalism in the country. He further commented on the economy, stating that chaos was being caused by roadblocks and that Pakhtuns were not being oppressed.

PAC chairman called on all stakeholders to prioritize the poor and the economy of Pakistan, and to put an end to chaos.

He called for an audit of the Bhasha Dam Fund, stating that the State Bank had been told not to provide details to the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Mr Khan also questioned how Imran Khan was able to acquire 300 kanal land and a bulletproof vehicle.

He accused the government of not taking action on corruption cases related to the Billion Tree project and the textbook board.

The PAC chairman further highlighted the need for accountability for all institutions in the country, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the election commission.