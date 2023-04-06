Share:

LAHORE - Rising Pakistani tennis players, Zohaib Afzal Malik and Mikaeel Ali Baig, have recently been honored by Ambassador Mr. Imad Naseem at the Embassy of Pakistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The event was held to acknowledge the achievements of both players, who won silver medals in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-14 boys doubles event, as well as silver medals each in the U-14boys singles category in the ATF Dushanbe Open. The Embassy of Pakistan in Dushanbe, under the directives of Ambassador Imad Naseem, organized a special ceremony to honor the two players.

Mr. Feroze Ahmed remained very instrumental in making this event a huge success. The Ambassador presented the players with certificates of appreciation and souvenirs to commemorate their success. Both players expressed their gratitude for the recognition they received and thanked everyone involved in making the event a success.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Imad Naseem congratulated Zohaib and Mikaeel on their outstanding performance and praised them for their dedication and hard work. He emphasized that their success at the ATF competitions is a testament to their talent and potential as future tennis stars. Mr. Imad Naseem stated that their achievements have brought great honor to Pakistan and have shown that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, but the dire need of the hour is to provide them proper facilities and maximum opportunities at international circuit and in return, they are capable of winning international laurels for their homeland. With the continuous support of the government and corporate sector, it is hoped that young Pakistani players, such as Zohaib and Mikaeel, will continue to excel and bring glories to their country.