LAHORE - Pakistan women’s football team was defeated by the Philippines in the opening game of the AFC’s Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2024. In the first half, Hali Long opened the account for the Philippines on the 22nd minute and then Sarina Bolden doubled the lead in the 25th minute.

Maria Khanled green shirts tried their best to score a piece but Eva Madarang helped her side complete a hat-trick of goals, providing their side a 3-0 lead. In the second half, green shirts started the game with high spirits again, but the Philippines players didn’t let them play freely rather put them under pressure to add one more goal to their tally through Chandler McDaniel in the 85th minute help their side win the opener by 4-0. Pakistan Women’s Team will play its second game against Hong Kong on the 8th of April.