Share:

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,579,969. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 30,651 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 58 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan conducted 5,144 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 58 people tested positive for the disease. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 1.13 per cent.