A Pakistani citizen who was imprisoned in India finally returned home on Thursday with the help of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The Pakistani prisoner was released from an Indian jail and sent back to Pakistan through Attari Wagah Border.

The release came as a result of the combined efforts of India and Pakistan foreign offices, and the cooperation of Indian authorities.

The Pakistani High Commission officials expressed their commitment to continuing their efforts to bring back all Pakistani prisoners from India, who completed their sentences.

The officials further added that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure the safe and secure return of every Pakistani citizen who was stuck in an Indian jail.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi released a picture of the released prisoner returning home on the social networking website Twitter.