“If you cannot bear these stories then the society is unbearable. Who am I to remove the clothes of this society, which itself is naked. I don’t even try to cover it, because it is not my job, that’s the job of dressmakers.”

–Saadat Hasan Manto

Saadat Hasan Manto was one of the most famous Urdu writers of his time. Born in Ludhiana, in British India, he produced 22 collection of short stories, a novel, radio plays, wrote a collection of essays and made personal sketches. His work is valued by esteemed writers to be a reflection of the bitter truths of society that no one was ready to talk about. So much so that he was tried for obscenity sex times, in 1947 in British India and Pakistan for which he was never convicted. However, his last trial resulted in a warning from the judge which prohibited him from writing his provocative stories because of which, he could produce his last novel. He could also not return to India due to the extreme prejudice that they had against him. As a result, he sank into depression and ultimately died due to the effects of alcoholism.