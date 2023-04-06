Share:

Peshawar - soaring prices of vegetables, fruits and other items have been a major cause of worry for people during the holy month of ramazan. During a visit to the vegetable and fruit market, people were seen arguing with the vendors and criticising the government authorities over the price hike. Many still avoid to purchase fruit due to high prices, although a campaign of fruit boycott has ended recently.

Besides fruit, vegetable costs are also high, including ginger, garlic, lemon, peas, arvi, zucchini, and onion. Ginger is priced at rs620 per kg, garlic at rs360, and lemon at rs280 per kg. peas cost rs160 a kilo, arvi rs180, Zucchini rs110, Karela rs90, onion rs100, green chillis rs100, tomato rs75, and eggplant rs90. Orange costs rs430 per dozen, kino rs330, and bananas rs250 per dozen, while pomegranate costs rs410, Iranian apple rs380, guava rs290, and grapes rs340 per kg. Melon costs roughly rs170 per kilogram, whereas watermelon costs rs100. Chicken costs are likewise exorbitant, with a live chicken costing rs375 per kg. In early 2022, price of a 20kg bag of flour was rs1300.

The price maintained between rs800 and rs1100 in 2020 and 2021. however, it has now risen to rs3200, making it hard for the middle and lower middle-class to feed their families. On the other hand, several people have died in the quest for a free bag of flour recently. some have been wounded trying to get the free flour being distributed in various areas. also, there are reports that some dealers are stealing the free flour bags and they are not giving three bags to the deserving people as announced by the government, but two bags are given away to people, while the rest of flour is being embezzled by many of those who have been allotted quotas to distribute free flour among the masses.