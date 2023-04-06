Share:

Peshawar - Capital City police have arrested 658 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and drugs during search and strike operations in the month of March.

Briefing journalists, Senior Superintendent of police (ssp) Operations haroon rasheed said that the authorities concerned had been approached to freeze bank accounts of the people wanted in various crimes, particularly the proclaimed offenders, as well as blocking of their computerised national identity cards and passports. haroon rasheed said that lists of criminals wanted in heinous crimes had been filed and the division sps had been assigned the task to arrest them. The police force is concentrating more on the arrest of those wanted in murders, drugs, kidnappings and attacks on forces and other serious crimes, he added. “police vans and squads have also been activated to curb street crimes,” the officer said.