LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,800 litres of adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis, which was being brought from Ba­sirpur area on Wednesday. A dairy safety team stopped a milk carrier vehicle in Walton area, and recovered 45 maunds of chemically contaminat­ed milk. The team discarded the milk after finding its samples contami­nated. The PFA found contamination of urea, polluted water and formalin besides finding a low level of fat and lack of nutritional value in the milk.

The PFA has requested people to support the Authority to eliminate the menace of adulteration from society.