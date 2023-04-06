Share:

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday that no political party is running away from elections, the party that does so will have its politics buried.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Lawyers Complex in Islamabad, PM Shahbaz Sharif said lawyers struggled hard. He said that no one has given this position to lawyers on a plate. They have made sacrifices for the restoration of the judiciary, the PM confessed. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has further said that no one has fought for the constitution and law more than lawyers.

Talking about the recent Supreme Court judgment, he said, we all respect the court. He said that a 9-member bench was formed and finally a 3-member bench was left that announced judgment. He said that a discussion of four, and three was going on.

Mr Shahbaz further said that if the demand of the full court was accepted, no one would have disagreed with the decision on elections. The decision of the Qazi Faiz Isa bench was overturned by a circular, the PM stated. He said that an appeal has been filed against the said order. He further said that political parties have not been made a party in the case.

Mr Sharif further said that they have to secure the future of generations. He said that he would ask the court to review its decision. He said that he could not face the challenges alone rather all stakeholders have to contribute to this. He said that there is still a possibility to make a finding that is in the best interest of Pakistan.