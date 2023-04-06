Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 21 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Tariq Masih and Muhammad Naseem and recovered 1200 gram heroin and 1220 gram hashish from their possession. Secretariat Police arrested two accused Qaiser Abbas and Muhammad Mehtab and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, the Golra police team apprehended accused namely Qasir Abbas and recovered 547 gram heroin from his possession, while police team arrested 03 accused namely Muhammad Zahid, Adnan and Bilal involved in illegally selling petrol. Likewise, Karachi Company police team arrested 03 accused namely Faisal Hafeez, Qasim and Khadim Hussain and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition and 560 gram heroin from their possession. Shalimar police arrested accused namely Qaiser and recovered 95 gram heroin from his possession.

Moreover, the Ramna police team arrested two accused namely Shahzad Khan and Ogun Omolade Saran and recovered 9mm pistol with ammunition and wine from their possession. Sangjani police arrested accused namely Muhammad Aqeel involved in illegally petrol selling. Shahzad Town police arrested 03 accused namely Muhammad Saif Ali, Akeel Khan and Khalid and recovered three pistols with ammunition from his possession.

Furthermore, I-Area police arrested an accused namely adeel and recovered 20 litres alcohol from his possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested two absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained. Meanwhile, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) of Islamabad Capital Police arrested a wanted member of inter-provincial car lifting gang and recovered fake CNIC cards, pay orders, and stamps, from his possession, he said.

The car lifter was identified as Shahid Hussain. During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he committed several crimes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Lahore and other districts of Punjab by fraudulently giving fake CNIC cards and pay orders to real owners by making a phone deal with the online app. Numerous cases were already registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG (Operations) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has appreciated this performance of AVLU police team and directed to enhance vigilance to curb car lifting incidents. He also requested citizens to assist police in curbing crime as successful policing is not possible without the cooperation of citizens. He said that community policing would be ensured in order to curb crime and protect the lives and property of the citizens.