The police has intensified crackdown on the absconders and arrested ten fleeing criminals. In a recent spate of events, police arrests 28 criminals from foreign countries.

Police teams in Lahore have arrested fugitive criminals who were involved in serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, and assasination, according to a statement by Lahore Police. The arrested criminals were brought back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Greece.

Narowal Police arrested three wanted criminals, Akif Hameed from Dubai, Zahid from Oman, and Yasir was present in Greece, while the DG Khan Police arrested Gulam Fareed and Muhammad Asghar from United Arab Emirates and Zafar Iqbal from Saudi Arabia.

Multan Police caught two wanted criminals, Muhammad Mujahid from Saudi Arabia and Muhammad Wasim was present in United Arab Emirates.

Sialkot Police arrested Tayyab Ali and Attock police apprehended Ibadat, both were in United Arab Emirates.

Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, praised all police teams involved in the arrests of the international fugitives. He said that with the cooperation of Interpol and the FIA, efforts will be made to further expedite the arrest of such criminals. The police will also thrive for cancellation their passports and issuance of INTERPOL’s red notices for them.