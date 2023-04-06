Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has strongly condemned an attack on Palestinian worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces, terming it ‘the height of barbarity’.

In a tweet, he said regrettably, Israel has no regard for any norms of humanity including the sanctity of religious places.

The President said the international community must condemn this brutal and inhumane act against peaceful worshippers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a tweet, he said the brutal attack is violative of sanctity of holy month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister said the impunity granted to Israel has emboldened it to violate basic human rights with abandon.